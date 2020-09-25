$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Extreme Networks’ earnings. Extreme Networks reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Extreme Networks.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.68 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 13.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXTR shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,972.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 2.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 82,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 117,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

EXTR traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.88. 36,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,439. The firm has a market cap of $465.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.10. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $8.00.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

