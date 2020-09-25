-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Americas Silver Corporation (NASDAQ:USAS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Americas Silver Corporation (NASDAQ:USAS) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Americas Silver’s earnings. Americas Silver reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Americas Silver will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Americas Silver.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Americas Silver (NASDAQ:USAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 million.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th.

Shares of USAS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.63. The stock had a trading volume of 19,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,534. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00. Americas Silver has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.90.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the CosalÃ¡ Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Americas Silver (USAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.