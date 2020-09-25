$0.05 EPS Expected for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will report $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.06. American Software posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Software.

Get American Software alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. B. Riley increased their price target on American Software from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered American Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on American Software in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. American Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ AMSWA traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.78. 1,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,937. American Software has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The stock has a market cap of $445.63 million, a P/E ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

In other American Software news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 9,223 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $143,878.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,878.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Software by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 67,795 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in American Software by 32.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in American Software by 38.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in American Software by 59.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 51,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 19,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in American Software by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after buying an additional 29,174 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Software (AMSWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.