-$0.10 EPS Expected for ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR’s earnings. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR.

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASLN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th.

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.87. 3,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,892. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $8.18. The firm has a market cap of $56.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.95.

About ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for prevalent cancers. It targets diseases that are prevalent in Asia, and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. The company's lead program, varlitinib, is a reversible small molecule pan-human epidermal growth factor receptor, or pan-HER, inhibitor that targets the human epidermal growth factor receptors HER1, HER2, and HER4.

