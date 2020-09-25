$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.21. TTM Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TTM Technologies.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TTMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on TTM Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on TTM Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TTM Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

In other news, SVP Anthony J. Princiotta sold 6,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $78,045.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,744.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,043,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,971,000 after buying an additional 292,715 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,538,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,692,000 after buying an additional 353,179 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 6.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,540,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,991,000 after purchasing an additional 203,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 9.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,428,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,454,000 after purchasing an additional 308,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 33.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,179,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,844,000 after purchasing an additional 547,012 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TTMI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.98. 29,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,118. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average is $11.25. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTM Technologies (TTMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.