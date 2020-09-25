$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Flex reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Flex will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 0.41%.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Flex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 6,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $67,921.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Collier sold 12,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $123,267.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,937 shares of company stock valued at $315,538. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex during the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Flex in the second quarter worth $753,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Flex by 2,914.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 360,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 348,298 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the second quarter valued at $32,421,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Flex stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.58. The stock had a trading volume of 90,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,912. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Flex has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 55.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90.

Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

