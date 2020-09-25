$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Equities analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.47. Redwood Trust posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year earnings of ($5.73) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.42 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Redwood Trust.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. Redwood Trust had a negative net margin of 103.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RWT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Redwood Trust stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.51. The stock had a trading volume of 41,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 11.32, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average is $6.42. Redwood Trust has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $18.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 35.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redwood Trust (RWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.