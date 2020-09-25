$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.47. Redwood Trust posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year earnings of ($5.73) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.42 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Redwood Trust.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. Redwood Trust had a negative net margin of 103.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RWT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Redwood Trust stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.51. The stock had a trading volume of 41,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 11.32, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average is $6.42. Redwood Trust has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $18.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 35.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

