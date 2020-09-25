-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) will announce earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Aravive reported earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aravive will report full year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARAV. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Aravive from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aravive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aravive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARAV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.87. The company had a trading volume of 8,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,405. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 3.05. Aravive has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $15.62.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

