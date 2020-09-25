$0.49 EPS Expected for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies also posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hollysys Automation Technologies.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 8.21%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOLI. ValuEngine downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

NASDAQ HOLI traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.55. 1,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.67. The company has a market cap of $641.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.10. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $17.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 62.5% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

