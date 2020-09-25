$0.84 EPS Expected for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.87. Tetra Tech posted earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tetra Tech.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $709.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TTEK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.83.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 800 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total value of $74,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $381,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,727.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,926 shares of company stock worth $11,176,171 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

TTEK traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,227. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $63.61 and a one year high of $99.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 21.45%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tetra Tech (TTEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.