-$0.97 EPS Expected for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) will post ($0.97) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.60). Six Flags Entertainment posted earnings per share of $2.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 146%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($4.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.71) to ($3.54). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.55). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $19.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.77.

Shares of NYSE SIX traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.55. The company had a trading volume of 40,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,467. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 2.26. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, SVP Catherine Aslin sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $36,814.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,255.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,438 shares of company stock worth $51,807. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 279.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

