0x Price Reaches $0.39 (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. 0x has a market cap of $290.70 million and $45.10 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 0x has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 0x token can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00003691 BTC on popular exchanges including Radar Relay, Iquant, Upbit and Bithumb.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00040624 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00228153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00092121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.35 or 0.01459997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00203841 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000679 BTC.

0x Profile

0x launched on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 740,255,196 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0x is 0xproject.com

0x Token Trading

0x can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, ZB.COM, Bilaxy, HitBTC, Coinone, DDEX, Upbit, Koinex, WazirX, Bithumb, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, OKEx, Independent Reserve, Hotbit, Ethfinex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Poloniex, FCoin, Liqui, Huobi, Bittrex, OTCBTC, Vebitcoin, ABCC, Crex24, Fatbtc, BitBay, Cobinhood, C2CX, Binance, Mercatox, BitMart, AirSwap, Bitbns, Gate.io, Gatecoin, Tokenomy, DigiFinex, Radar Relay, IDEX, Livecoin, Iquant, CoinTiger and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

