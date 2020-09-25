$1.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Southern Co (NYSE:SO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Southern Co (NYSE:SO) to announce $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33. Southern reported earnings per share of $1.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Southern will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Southern.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SO. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.23. 52,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,160,510. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.95 and its 200 day moving average is $54.57. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Also, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $544,599.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,291 shares of company stock worth $819,600 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 562.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 454.4% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 57.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

