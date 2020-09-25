$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to post $1.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. NetApp posted sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year sales of $5.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 240.01% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on NTAP. Cfra lowered their price target on NetApp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on NetApp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on NetApp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NetApp from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.16.

NTAP stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.44. 3,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,724,234. NetApp has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $65.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,018,719.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,719.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 109.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,579,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $203,190,000 after buying an additional 2,394,176 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 631.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,623,744 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $162,026,000 after buying an additional 2,265,082 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 759.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 759,546 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,078,000 after buying an additional 671,134 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 195.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 850,769 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,469,000 after buying an additional 562,559 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 2,160.4% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 410,970 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $18,235,000 after buying an additional 392,789 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

