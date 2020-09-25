$1.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will announce sales of $1.85 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.86 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.84 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp posted sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year sales of $7.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $7.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.33 billion to $7.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fifth Third Bancorp.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.31. 460,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,348,820. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.70.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.99%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,393 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.5% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,397,000 after buying an additional 277,596 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $159,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.