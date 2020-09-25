$1.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will announce sales of $1.85 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.86 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.84 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp posted sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year sales of $7.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $7.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.33 billion to $7.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

FITB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.74.

NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.31. 460,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,348,820. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.99%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,393 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.5% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,397,000 after buying an additional 277,596 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $159,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

