1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) Given “Neutral” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DRI. Independent Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.90 ($26.94) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. 1&1 Drillisch presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €29.03 ($34.16).

Get 1&1 Drillisch alerts:

ETR DRI opened at €18.87 ($22.20) on Monday. 1&1 Drillisch has a 52-week low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a 52-week high of €32.88 ($38.68). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €23.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of €21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion and a PE ratio of 8.86.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for 1&1 Drillisch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1&1 Drillisch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.