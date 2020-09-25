1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) Given a €22.90 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.90 ($26.94) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DRI. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Independent Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €29.03 ($34.16).

DRI opened at €18.87 ($22.20) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €23.69 and a 200-day moving average price of €21.81. 1&1 Drillisch has a twelve month low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a twelve month high of €32.88 ($38.68).

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

