1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) PT Set at €23.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Independent Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. 1&1 Drillisch currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €29.03 ($34.16).

Get 1&1 Drillisch alerts:

Shares of DRI opened at €18.87 ($22.20) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. 1&1 Drillisch has a 12 month low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a 12 month high of €32.88 ($38.68). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €21.81.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for 1&1 Drillisch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1&1 Drillisch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.