$200,000.00 in Sales Expected for Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) will announce sales of $200,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Miragen Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50,000.00 and the highest is $400,000.00. Miragen Therapeutics posted sales of $700,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.99 million, with estimates ranging from $670,000.00 to $5.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Miragen Therapeutics.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 164.54% and a negative net margin of 1,393.50%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million.

MGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.94.

NASDAQ:MGEN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 9,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. Miragen Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Miragen Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 25,104 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Miragen Therapeutics by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Miragen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

