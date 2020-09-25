$297.73 Million in Sales Expected for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to report $297.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $294.60 million and the highest is $302.13 million. Webster Financial reported sales of $310.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $284.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.68 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on WBS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Webster Financial by 125,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Webster Financial by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Webster Financial by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WBS traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $24.72. The company had a trading volume of 27,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.63. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $54.04.

Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

