$3.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) will report $3.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.24 billion. Quanta Services posted sales of $3.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year sales of $11.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.20 billion to $11.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.43 billion to $12.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Quanta Services.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PWR. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Quanta Services from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Quanta Services from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 144.6% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2,403.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $82,000.

PWR traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.05. The stock had a trading volume of 19,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,434. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.21. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Quanta Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanta Services (PWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.