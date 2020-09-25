$477.66 Million in Sales Expected for Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) to report sales of $477.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CAE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $480.32 million and the lowest is $475.00 million. CAE posted sales of $679.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 11.03%.

CAE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BofA Securities lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Scotiabank raised CAE from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CAE from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CAE from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on CAE from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in CAE in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of CAE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

CAE stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $14.25. 10,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,321. CAE has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.45.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

