4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR) Price Target Raised to $53.00

4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 4Licensing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on 4Licensing in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on 4Licensing in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on 4Licensing in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded 4Licensing from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 4Licensing currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.45.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOUR opened at $44.50 on Monday. 4Licensing has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.94.

4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.15 million.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 7,856,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $366,735,491.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 4Licensing stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in 4Licensing Corp (OTCMKTS:FOUR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 208,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.27% of 4Licensing as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

4Licensing Company Profile

4Licensing Corporation is a licensing company and technology company specializing in the sports and specialty brands. The Company operates through two segments: Entertainment and Brand Licensing, and IsoBLOX and Sports Licensing/Distribution. Through its subsidiaries, it licenses merchandising rights to children’s television series, properties and product concepts, builds brands through licensing, develops ideas and concepts for licensing, and plans to forge new licensing relationships in the sports industry, as well as developing private label goods to be sold to retail or directly to consumers.

