$5.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) to report $5.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.82 billion. Rite Aid reported sales of $5.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year sales of $23.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.36 billion to $23.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $23.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rite Aid from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of NYSE RAD traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.80. 209,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,668,118. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The stock has a market cap of $599.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.76. Rite Aid has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $23.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 261.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 2,053.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 103.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

