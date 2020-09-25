-$5.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($5.84) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($4.40) and the lowest is ($8.26). Ashford Hospitality Trust posted earnings of $2.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 308.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of ($24.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($28.38) to ($22.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.23) to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($20.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.78) by ($16.07). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 33.04% and a negative return on equity of 178.46%. The business had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.04 million.

AHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.10 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.59.

NYSE AHT traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.38. 4,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,453. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,634.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $234,900. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHT. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 40.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 186.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 36,479 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,638.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 129,861 shares in the last quarter.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

