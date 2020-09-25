$62.00 Million in Sales Expected for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to report $62.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Radware’s earnings. Radware reported sales of $62.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radware will report full-year sales of $247.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $246.00 million to $248.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $270.85 million, with estimates ranging from $265.00 million to $276.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Radware had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RDWR shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Radware in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised Radware from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Radware in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Radware by 16.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Radware by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radware during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,762. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 66.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

