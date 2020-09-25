$62.23 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) will report sales of $62.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.00 million and the highest is $68.50 million. Heritage Financial posted sales of $58.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year sales of $244.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $238.10 million to $255.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $221.80 million, with estimates ranging from $213.00 million to $230.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $58.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.03 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 5.13%.

HFWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of Heritage Financial stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $17.81. 2,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,486. The company has a market capitalization of $637.03 million, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.70. Heritage Financial has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $29.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Heritage Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

