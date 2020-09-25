$7.93 Million in Sales Expected for THL Credit (NASDAQ:FCRD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that THL Credit (NASDAQ:FCRD) will report $7.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for THL Credit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.86 million to $8.00 million. THL Credit reported sales of $12.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that THL Credit will report full-year sales of $30.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.05 million to $30.49 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $31.33 million, with estimates ranging from $30.29 million to $32.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for THL Credit.

Get THL Credit alerts:

THL Credit (NASDAQ:FCRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). THL Credit had a negative net margin of 177.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of THL Credit from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of THL Credit in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of FCRD traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $2.53. 240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,563. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $76.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.51. THL Credit has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. THL Credit’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

About THL Credit

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on THL Credit (FCRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for THL Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THL Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.