7Digital Group (LON:7DIG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.06

7Digital Group PLC (LON:7DIG) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and traded as high as $2.24. 7Digital Group shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 13,074,023 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06.

7digital Group plc operates as a B2B digital music and radio services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Content, Licensing, and Creative. Its Content division is involved in the sale of digital music. The company's Licensing division engages in the creation of software solutions for managing and delivering digital content; and the provision of an API based platform for third parties to create digital music, as well as provides client side software applications.

