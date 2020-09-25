8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CTO Bryan R. Martin Sells 3,130 Shares

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 3,130 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $48,108.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 307,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,731,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bryan R. Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 8X8 alerts:

On Thursday, September 17th, Bryan R. Martin sold 1,215 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $18,370.80.

Shares of EGHT stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.90. 2,123,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,141. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $23.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.88.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 63.36% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The business had revenue of $121.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.74 million. On average, equities analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on 8X8 from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.39.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in 8X8 by 9.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 8X8 by 24.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in 8X8 by 13.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in 8X8 by 0.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 313,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.