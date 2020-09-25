9 Meters Biopharma Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 3,531 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 441% compared to the average volume of 653 call options.

NMTR traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 104,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,519,195. 9 Meters Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61.

In other news, CEO John Temperato acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,692.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 411,784 shares in the company, valued at $230,599.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 255,000 shares of company stock worth $154,250 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,591,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

NMTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc operates as a rare, orphan, and unmet needs-focused GI company. The company is advancing its drug candidates for short bowel syndrome and celiac disease. Its product candidates include NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist into Phase 2 trial for short bowel syndrome; and larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for patient-reported symptom improvement in non-responsive celiac disease.

