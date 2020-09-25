$961.77 Million in Sales Expected for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will announce $961.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $980.20 million and the lowest is $940.40 million. M.D.C. reported sales of $772.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year sales of $3.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $886.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.74 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

MDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI raised M.D.C. from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BofA Securities raised M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on M.D.C. from $38.50 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised M.D.C. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of NYSE:MDC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 7.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.78. M.D.C. has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 11th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 23,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,129,737.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,670,492.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David D. Mandarich sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,363,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,355,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 864,771 shares of company stock valued at $38,604,311. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the second quarter worth $3,361,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 98.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 14,246 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the second quarter worth $388,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 3.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 241,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the second quarter worth $33,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

