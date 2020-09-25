Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.20.

ABEO has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 73,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $152,694.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 338,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,665,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,139 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 49,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 417,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 6,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.22% of the company’s stock.

ABEO traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,314,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,911. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.61. The company has a market cap of $165.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.18. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $5.19.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

