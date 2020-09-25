Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus (LON:AAS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $996.56

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC (LON:AAS) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $996.56 and traded as high as $1,037.60. Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus shares last traded at $1,030.00, with a volume of 15,579 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 998.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 913.54. The company has a market cap of $318.35 million and a P/E ratio of 35.02.

About Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus (LON:AAS)

Aberdeen Asian Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an investment company. The Company aims to maximize total return to shareholders over the long term from a portfolio of smaller quoted companies in the economies of Asia and Australasia, excluding Japan. The Company’s assets are invested in a diversified portfolio of securities (including equity shares, preference shares, convertible securities, warrants and other equity-related securities) in quoted smaller companies spread across a range of industries and economies in the investment region, including Australia, Bangladesh, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, The Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan and Thailand, together with such other countries in Asia (the investment region).

