Abyss Price Down 14.9% Over Last Week (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 25th. During the last week, Abyss has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. One Abyss token can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Abyss has a total market cap of $3.44 million and $195,738.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Abyss alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043091 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005982 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.01 or 0.04780275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009325 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00058757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00034320 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 tokens. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance

Buying and Selling Abyss

Abyss can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.