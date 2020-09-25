Abyss Token Price Tops $0.0151 (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Abyss Token has a market cap of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Abyss Token has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. One Abyss Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, Ethfinex, Bilaxy and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Abyss Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043276 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006009 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $508.99 or 0.04737950 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009317 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00059092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00034159 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Abyss Token Token Profile

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 tokens. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, HitBTC, Kyber Network, IDEX, YoBit, BitForex, Ethfinex, CoinBene, DDEX, Indodax, Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, ZBG, Hotbit and CoinPlace. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.