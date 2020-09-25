Abyss Token Price Tops $0.0151 (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Abyss Token has a market cap of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Abyss Token has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. One Abyss Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, Ethfinex, Bilaxy and Sistemkoin.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001442 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043276 BTC.
- Aave (LEND) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004870 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006009 BTC.
- Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $508.99 or 0.04737950 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009317 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00059092 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00034159 BTC.
- Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002179 BTC.
Abyss Token Token Profile
Abyss Token Token Trading
Abyss Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, HitBTC, Kyber Network, IDEX, YoBit, BitForex, Ethfinex, CoinBene, DDEX, Indodax, Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, ZBG, Hotbit and CoinPlace. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Abyss Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.