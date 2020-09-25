Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

AXDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Accelerate Diagnostics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXDX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after acquiring an additional 118,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,208,000 after buying an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. 51.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.50. 5,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,240. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.57.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 5,681.44% and a negative net margin of 803.60%. The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

