Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Lowered to $209.00 at Bank of America

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Bank of America from $216.00 to $209.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.81% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.04.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.86. The company had a trading volume of 61,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,833. Accenture has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $247.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.44 and its 200 day moving average is $202.55.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total transaction of $530,887.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,551.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $238,668.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,868,793,000 after purchasing an additional 784,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,989,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,406,390,000 after purchasing an additional 235,852 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,026,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,453,285,000 after purchasing an additional 355,755 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 23.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,061,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,911 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,608,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 289,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

