Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at Barclays

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target upped by Barclays from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ACN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Accenture from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Accenture from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $231.63.

NYSE:ACN opened at $214.42 on Monday. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $247.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.55. The stock has a market cap of $136.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total transaction of $839,266.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,886,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total transaction of $530,887.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,551.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 566.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Accenture by 47.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

