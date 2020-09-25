AceD Price Down 40.9% This Week (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. In the last week, AceD has traded down 40.9% against the US dollar. One AceD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. AceD has a total market capitalization of $376,859.45 and approximately $6,663.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AceD alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001102 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000542 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About AceD

AceD is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,109,149 coins. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin

Buying and Selling AceD

AceD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.