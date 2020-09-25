ACI Worldwide (ACIW) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW) in the last few weeks:

9/16/2020 – ACI Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/16/2020 – ACI Worldwide is now covered by analysts at Compass Point. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

9/10/2020 – ACI Worldwide had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $37.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/10/2020 – ACI Worldwide had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2020 – ACI Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/13/2020 – ACI Worldwide had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2020 – ACI Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

8/7/2020 – ACI Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/7/2020 – ACI Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ACIW traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.93. 1,850,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,718. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $39.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $299.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other ACI Worldwide news, EVP Dennis Byrnes sold 35,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $1,055,746.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 17.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.6% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 52,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

