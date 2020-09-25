Ackroo (CVE:AKR) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Shares of Ackroo Inc (CVE:AKR) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.11. Ackroo shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 76,300 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 661.77.

Get Ackroo alerts:

Ackroo (CVE:AKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.44 million for the quarter.

Ackroo Inc engages in the development and sale of an online loyalty and rewards platform that enables businesses to design and execute customer transaction, engagement, and retention strategies primarily in North America. It enables small to medium sized businesses to automate the processing and management of gift card and loyalty transactions to increase profitability and build long-term customer relationships.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Ackroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ackroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.