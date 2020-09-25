Acorda Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 2,735 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 702% compared to the typical volume of 341 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACOR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 571.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 27,939 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 405.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 55,936 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 44,137 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ACOR traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,326. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.46. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $3.27.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.27. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.55% and a negative net margin of 138.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.35.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.