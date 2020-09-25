Actuant (NYSE:ATU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.06

Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.06 and last traded at $19.19, with a volume of 374752 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Actuant stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Engineered Components & Systems (EC&S). The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

