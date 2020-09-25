Adelphoi Price Tops $0.0057 on Top Exchanges (ADL)

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Adelphoi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and STEX. Adelphoi has a market cap of $117,641.33 and approximately $242.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00041882 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00100682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00229132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.17 or 0.01460742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000251 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00200219 BTC.

About Adelphoi

Adelphoi’s launch date was December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official message board is medium.com/adel . The official website for Adelphoi is adel.io . Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adelphoi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adelphoi using one of the exchanges listed above.

