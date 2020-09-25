AdEx Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. AdEx has a market capitalization of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One AdEx token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AdEx alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043276 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006009 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $508.99 or 0.04737950 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009317 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00059092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00034159 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002179 BTC.

AdEx Token Profile

AdEx (ADX) is a token. It launched on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.