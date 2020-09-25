Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ADYEN. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Barclays set a €940.00 ($1,105.88) price objective on Adyen and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Oddo Bhf restated a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €861.13 ($1,013.09).

