Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Receives Hold Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Adyen currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of ADYYF stock opened at $1,863.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,683.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,315.70. Adyen has a 12-month low of $620.00 and a 12-month high of $1,874.75.

Adyen N.V. operates as technology company in the Netherlands, Brazil, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Mexico, China, New Zealand, Malaysia, India, Japan, and the United States. The company offers Adyen platform that integrates gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement of payments for directly connecting merchants to Visa, Mastercard, and other payment methods, as well as sales channels, including its merchants' online, mobile, and point-of-sale channels.

