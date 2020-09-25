Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) Receives $28.07 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.07.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AERI traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.64. The stock had a trading volume of 706,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,297. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $26.26. The company has a market capitalization of $541.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.56.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.42% and a negative net margin of 247.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 445.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

