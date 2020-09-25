Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) Receives $28.07 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.07.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:AERI traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.64. The stock had a trading volume of 706,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,297. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $26.26. The company has a market capitalization of $541.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.56.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 445.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.
