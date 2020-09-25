AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Receives $50.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AGESY shares. HSBC upgraded AGEAS/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AGEAS/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AGEAS/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGEAS/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of AGEAS/S in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

Shares of AGESY traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.82. 5,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,912. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.48 and its 200 day moving average is $38.11. AGEAS/S has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $60.83.

AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter. AGEAS/S had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that AGEAS/S will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

AGEAS/S Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

